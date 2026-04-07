Iran condemns US-Israeli strike on nuclear site

The strike targeted a uranium ore concentrate facility in Yazd province, a key part of the country’s nuclear fuel supply chain, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“US-Israeli attack on the Ardakan yellowcake plant in Yazd is a blatant violation of the immunity of peaceful nuclear facilities, targeting the reactor fuel supply chain and nuclear medicine,” the AEOI said in a post on X.

“Iran’s nuclear technology serves global peace and human health, a path heavy bombs will never halt.”

An aerial assault on the facility took place on March 27, Press TV added.

The yellowcake plant converts raw uranium ore into a concentrated powder used for reactor fuel and medical isotope production.

By striking the facility, Washington and Tel Aviv have violated the immunity of nuclear sites protected under international treaties, Iran said.

The attack on the Ardakan facility is not an isolated incident. Since the US and Israel launched what Tehran described as an unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, the country’s nuclear infrastructure has come under repeated assault, Press TV said, adding that the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the country’s only operational reactor, has been hit four times.