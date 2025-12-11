Iran condemns U.S. restrictions on diplomats at UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the U.S. government's intensified restrictions on the staff of its permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the ministry called on the UN to prevent "the violation of Iran's legal rights," while strongly denouncing a decision by the U.S. State Department to prevent "the continuation of the activities" of three employees of the Iranian mission in New York.

"The enforcement of extensive restrictions on the Iranian diplomats' place of residence and movements, intensification of restrictions on their bank accounts and imposition of restrictions on their daily purchases are among the pressures and harassments the U.S. government has designed and implemented to disrupt the Iranian diplomats' fulfillment of their conventional and legal responsibilities," it stressed.

The ministry described the U.S. decision about the Iranian mission's staff members as "the peak of the U.S. government's law-breaking and violation of commitments," which "casts doubt on the U.S. government's eligibility for hosting the UN Headquarters."

The Iranian ministry did not specify when the restrictions were tightened. However, back in September, the U.S. State Department said it had restricted the movement of Iranian diplomats attending the UN General Assembly in New York and barred them from shopping at wholesale club stores and purchasing luxury goods as a part of the U.S. "maximum pressure" campaign against the Iranian government.

