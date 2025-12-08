Iranian President to visit Kazakhstan for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkia will pay an official visit to Astana on December 10–11, the Akorda press service reported.

High-level discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges, News.Az reports, citing Qazinform News Agency.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran has nearly doubled over the past two years, highlighting growing economic ties between the two nations.

News.Az