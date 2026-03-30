Iran confirms top IRGC navy commander killed

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Iran has officially confirmed that Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed after being seriously wounded in an Israeli airstrike near Bandar Abbas on March 26, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a statement acknowledging his death, saying he succumbed to his injuries following the strike.

Days earlier, Israeli officials, including Israel’s defense minister, had announced that Tangsiri was killed in a targeted operation aimed at senior IRGC naval leadership.

News.Az