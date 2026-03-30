Israeli player’s Lebanon video triggers FIFA calls - VIDEO

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An Israeli footballer who is also a military reservist has sparked widespread outrage after appearing in a video reportedly showing him taking part in combat activity in southern Lebanon amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

Menashe Zalka, a player for Hapoel Hadera and a reserve member of the Israeli army’s paratrooper brigade, was seen in a social media video wearing military uniform and discharging a weapon during an operation. He was also shown handling a grenade in footage shared by Israel’s Channel 14, News.Az reports.

HE SHOOTS - HE SCORES!



Menashe Zelka, captain of the Hapoel Hadera soccer team uses a grenade launcher on a Hezbollah structure in southern Lebanon.



The footballer enlisted in the Paratroopers, sacrificing prime career years, and continues serving in reserves since his… pic.twitter.com/L707wQQ1nK — C14 News Israel | EN (@c14israel) March 29, 2026

The video, which is said to be linked to Israeli military operations in Southern Lebanon, has triggered calls from fans and football officials urging FIFA to take disciplinary action.

Zalka, who plays in the Israeli Premier League, has been identified in Israeli media reports as an active military reservist. The footage has intensified debate over the involvement of professional athletes in armed conflicts.

News.Az