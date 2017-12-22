Iran-drafted resolution to combat dust storms approved by UNGA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s proposed resolution titled “Combatting Dust Storms” was approved unanimously at the second committee of the UN General Assembly.

Elaborating on the issue, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo said that Iran is well familiar with the impacts of dust storms and for the same reason it has put countering it on its agenda, IRNA reported.

Referring to intensive talks over past two and half months which led to the countries’ support to approval of the resolution, he added that the resolution clearly emphasized that dust storms adversely affects public health, urging the UN and World Health Organization (WHO) to work out a global strategy to aid the affected countries.

Another part of the resolution calls on deputy secretary general of the UN to shape a global mechanism under its agencies to combat dust storms internationally and work out an action plan as well as midterm and long-term strategies, Khoshroo said.

The result of the action is putting the issue of countering dust storms on all the UN relevant agencies’ agendas, he said.

Referring to holding First International Conference ‘Dust Storms’ in Tehran, he described it as a major international action to combat the environmental phenomenon.

Countering the dust storms requires a serious resolve initially at the national level and then at the regional and international levels, Khoshroo said, noting that the said resolution will prepare the ground for cooperation in the field.

