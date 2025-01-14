Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks held in Geneva between Iran, Britain, France and Germany will see dialogue continue regarding Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, Iran's official news agency reported on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. We discussed ideas involving certain details in the sanctions-lifting and nuclear fields that are needed for a deal," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, wrote on X on Monday."Sides concurred that negotiations should be resumed and to reach a deal, all parties should create and maintain the appropriate atmosphere. We agreed to continue our dialogue," he added.The talks held on Monday followed earlier discussions in November. At that time, an Iranian official told Reuters that finalising a roadmap with Europeans would "put the ball in the U.S. court to revive or kill the nuclear deal."In 2018, the U.S., led by then-President Donald Trump, exited Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.That prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limits, with moves such as rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.Indirect talks between U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and Tehran to try to revive the pact have failed.Trump has vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to wreck Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme, ballistic missile programme and regional activities.

News.Az