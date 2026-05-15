Iran executes prisoner in Karaj Central Prison over premeditated murder charge

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Iranian authorities have executed a prisoner identified as Eghbal Arghandeh at Karaj Central Prison, where he had been held after being sentenced to death on charges of premeditated murder.

The execution was carried out at dawn on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, according to information obtained by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. The 30-year-old had been arrested around six years ago following a fatal street altercation and was later sentenced to death by Iran’s judiciary, News.Az reports, citing HENGAW.

Sources said Iranian state media and judiciary-affiliated outlets have not officially announced the execution.

News.Az