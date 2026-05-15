Massive plastics warehouse fire sends thick black smoke over Bursa, Türkiye - VIDEO

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A fire broke out at a plastics warehouse in the Nilüfer district of Bursa, Türkiye, sending thick black smoke into the sky that was visible from many parts of the city.

The blaze started around 13:30 in a 5,000-square-meter storage facility in the Alaaddin Bey neighborhood, where a company involved in plastic pipes, irrigation systems, and infrastructure materials operates, News.Az reports, citing Cumhuriyet.

According to reports, the fire began in an open area and quickly spread to stacked plastic hoses stored in the yard, intensifying the flames and producing heavy black smoke.

Local residents alerted emergency services, prompting the deployment of multiple fire and medical teams to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after approximately one hour of intervention.

The smoke plume was visible across several districts of Bursa due to the burning plastic materials, causing concern among residents but no immediate reports of casualties.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

News.Az