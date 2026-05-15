Four endangered leatherback sea turtles killed by Florida boat strikes

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Florida wildlife officials and marine conservationists are issuing an urgent plea to vessel operators to lower their speeds after four endangered leatherback sea turtles were killed by boat strikes in Palm Beach County's Intracoastal Waterway. The tragic cluster of fatalities occurred during the peak of the species' nesting and breeding season, which spans from March through October.

The losses are a devastating blow to the fragile local marine ecosystem. Leatherback sea turtles are the largest of all living turtles and are heavily protected under federal law due to their critically low population numbers. Dr. Heather Barron, the chief science officer at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, stressed that the death of even a single breeding adult has compounding negative effects on the species' survival. "The loss of one of those individuals is a really great loss to the species as a whole," Dr. Barron noted, emphasizing that these accidents are entirely preventable, News.Az reports, citing Asatunews.

Data compiled by researchers at Florida State University underscores the severe threat that recreational and commercial boating poses to marine life. According to their findings, 25% of all sea turtles found dead or injured in Florida waters show distinct signs of being struck by watercraft. Even more alarming is the severity of the trauma: there is a staggering 98% mortality rate for sea turtles following a boat collision, meaning survival is practically impossible once contact is made.

In direct response to the crisis, conservation groups mobilized to launch the "Boaters for Turtles" campaign on May 13. Centered initially around the Destin area, the grassroots initiative focuses on establishing voluntary protection zones, distributing educational materials to local marinas, and raising public awareness about sharing the waterways responsibly during nesting season.

News.Az