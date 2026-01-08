Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A nationwide internet outage has swept across Iran, as reported by the London-based monitoring group NetBlocks, shortly after large crowds took to the streets in response to calls for nationwide protests.

The shutdown, also confirmed by Tehran-based outlets, comes as anti-government protests continue to escalate and demonstrators take to the streets in the capital and nationwide despite deadly crackdowns by security forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The incident follows a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public's right to communicate at a critical moment,” Netblocks added.

Social media platforms are routinely difficult for Iranians to access even in normal times, with official curbs sending many users to virtual private networks, or VPNs, to bypass official censorship.

The "digital blackout", as described by Netblocks, started immediately after huge crowds of people took to the streets across the country heeding a call for nationwide protests at 8 pm by Prince Reza Pahlavi.

News.Az