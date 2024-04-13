Iran fires ballistic missiles toward Israel
- 13 Apr 2024 17:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195080
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-fires-ballistic-missiles-toward-israel Copied
Iran has fired first batch of ballistic missiles at Israel, an informed Iranian official told Iran's official state news agency (IRNA), News.az reports.
It is reported that ballistic missiles has been fired at targets identified in Israel.
On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.