Iran fires ballistic missiles toward Israel

Iran has fired first batch of ballistic missiles at Israel, an informed Iranian official told Iran's official state news agency (IRNA), News.az reports.

It is reported that ballistic missiles has been fired at targets identified in Israel.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.


