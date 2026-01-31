Iran hit by multiple explosions amid rising tensions with US

Iran has experienced a series of explosions that have killed at least four people.

The regime has moved swiftly to dismiss suggestions that a Revolutionary Guard chief was the target of the blasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The wave of explosions follows threats from Trump to launch strikes against the Ayatollah over the deaths of thousands of protesters.

Whether the incidents are connected to US military action remains unclear.

Four fatalities were reported following a blast in Ahvaz, a city on the Iraqi border.

A separate explosion hit Bandar Abbas, a southern port city.

An eight-storey building was struck, with dramatic images showing serious damage to its lower levels.

The official IRNA news agency reported several injured people were taken from the scene, while cars and a shop also suffered damage.

Iranian media outlets have suggested the incidents were caused by "gas explosions".

Further blasts were recorded in Shahr-e Jadid-e Parand, Karaj, Tabriz, Nowshahr, Hashtgerd and Qeshm.

Washington has increased its military footprint in the region amid mounting tensions.

Nationwide demonstrations swept through Iran during the new year period.a

News.Az