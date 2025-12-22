Iran holds missile drills, defends weapons program

Field observations and public reports said the missile tests were observed in multiple locations, including Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Khorramabad, and Mahabad, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Iran’s state broadcaster and the semi-official Nournews published videos that appeared to show missile launches without specifying the exact locations. Other reports said launches took place in Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected any discussion of Iran’s military capabilities, saying the country’s missile program had been developed solely to defend Iran’s sovereignty and was not subject to negotiation.

“Iran’s defensive capabilities are by no means an issue that can be discussed,” he said.

The reports came a day after Axios said Israel had warned the United States that recent Iranian missile drills could be used as cover for preparations for a surprise attack, citing Israeli officials.

US officials told Axios, however, that Washington currently saw no indication of an imminent Iranian strike.