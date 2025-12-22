Iran and Pakistan align efforts for regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed their bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of ongoing diplomatic dialogue with regional nations to ensure peace and stability.

The senior Iranian and Pakistani diplomats held a telephone conversation on Sunday, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In the call, they reviewed bilateral ties and emphasized joint efforts to further expand relations between the two Muslim neighbors in all areas of mutual interest.

They also stressed the continuation of diplomatic consultations with regional countries aimed at preserving regional peace and stability.

