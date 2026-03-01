Yandex metrika counter

Iran is divided: Khamenei's supporters and opponents take to the streets

  • World
  • Share
Iran is divided: Khamenei's supporters and opponents take to the streets

Following Iranian state media reports announcing the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, scenes of both mourning and celebration unfolded across Tehran and other Iranian cities, according to Western media outlets, News.az reports, citing Western media outlets. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

AFP reports that thousands of people holding portraits of Khamenei gathered in central Tehran, with several thousand assembling at Enghelab Square for a memorial rally.

CNN says that in Isfahan, thousands filled the city’s main square, waving flags and chanting slogans. Large crowds paying tribute to Khamenei were also reported in Urmia, central Dehdasht, and Mashhad in eastern Iran.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      