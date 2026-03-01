Thousands flood Isfahan after Khamenei’s death - VIDEO
Source: PRESS TV
Thousands of people have assembled in the historic Iranian city of Isfahan to honor Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.
Footage released by Iran’s English-language state broadcaster Press TV shows a vast crowd gathered at Naqsh-e-Jahan Square, expressing grief and solidarity.
Earlier on Sunday, authorities officially confirmed Khamenei’s death after a reported joint US–Israeli strike targeted Tehran on Saturday.