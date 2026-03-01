Thousands flood Isfahan after Khamenei’s death - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of people have assembled in the historic Iranian city of Isfahan to honor Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

Footage released by Iran’s English-language state broadcaster Press TV shows a vast crowd gathered at Naqsh-e-Jahan Square, expressing grief and solidarity.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities officially confirmed Khamenei’s death after a reported joint US–Israeli strike targeted Tehran on Saturday.

