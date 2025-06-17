Iran launches missile barrage at Israel as explosions shake Haifa
Photo Credit: AFP
Israeli military sources confirm that around 10 missiles were fired from Iran, with explosions reported in Haifa and Haifa Bay, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
One projectile reportedly caused a fire after landing in an open area.