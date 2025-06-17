Yandex metrika counter

Iran launches missile barrage at Israel as explosions shake Haifa

Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli military sources confirm that around 10 missiles were fired from Iran, with explosions reported in Haifa and Haifa Bay, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

One projectile reportedly caused a fire after landing in an open area.


