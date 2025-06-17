Iran launches missile barrage at Israel as explosions shake Haifa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli military sources confirm that around 10 missiles were fired from Iran, with explosions reported in Haifa and Haifa Bay. One projectile reportedly caused a fire after landing in an open area.

Israeli military sources confirm that around 10 missiles were fired from Iran, with explosions reported in Haifa and Haifa Bay, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

One projectile reportedly caused a fire after landing in an open area.

News.Az