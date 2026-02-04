Iran, Oman discuss regional issues before U.S. nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, according to Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday, ahead of upcoming nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

A ministry statement said Tuesday’s phone call between the two ministers “exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Araghchi thanked Oman for its “good offices” aimed at helping preserve peace and security, and stressed the importance of “close cooperation and coordination among friendly countries in order to safeguard the shared and collective interests of the peoples of the region.”

The call came amid renewed diplomatic activity involving Tehran and Washington. Iranian media have reported that indirect talks between Iran and the US are scheduled to take place Friday in Muscat, with discussions expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

Oman has previously served as a mediator in indirect contacts between the two sides.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by US President Donald Trump.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.

The US and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear program is designed for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

News.Az