US-Iran nuclear talks expected to move from Türkiye to Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, initially planned to take place in Türkiye, are now expected to be held in Oman.

“The nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday,” according to an Arab source, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Axios had earlier reported that Tehran sought to move the talks to the Gulf state from Istanbul, where they were originally scheduled to be held. Ravid later said Washington agreed to the change in venue.

He added that discussions were still underway over whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region would take part in the talks in Oman.

There has been no immediate confirmation of the report from the White House, or from authorities in Türkiye, Oman, or Iran.

According to multiple reports published this week, US special envoy Steve Witkoff had been due to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday for talks focused on Iran’s nuclear program.

Axios reported on Tuesday, however, that Iran demanded changes not only to the location but also to the format of the talks. While earlier reports suggested representatives from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar could join the discussions, Axios said Tehran was also pressing for the negotiations to be held directly between the United States and Iran.

News.Az