Iran Parl't Speaker condemns EU move against IRGC

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has sharply criticized the European Union for designating the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, accusing the bloc of “supporting terrorism.”

Commenting on the EU’s decision, he said the IRGC is “one of the strongest and most effective counterterrorism forces in the world,” arguing that only those who side with terrorists could deny its role in fighting ISIS, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Supporting terrorism will only bring regret to European countries,” Ghalibaf added.

The EU announced the designation on Thursday alongside a new round of sanctions targeting Iranian officials, including the interior minister, citing Tehran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

News.Az