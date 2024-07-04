Iran plans to construct large hydraulic facilities in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian to discuss the construction of new hydraulic facilities and the reduction of irrigation water consumption, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

The minister said the Iranian companies intend to develop large-scale hydraulic facilities construction projects in Central Asia, particularly in Kazakhstan, like Bakhtiari, one of the world’s largest dams. He stated Iran’s readiness to provide Kazakhstan with modern irrigation water transportation technologies to help significantly cut its evaporation loss.The Kazakh minister said such projects are of great importance for the country’s south, including Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions.He said recent flooding revealed the country’s need for new water reservoirs to efficiently handle floodwaters and store water for further use.The minister also invited Iranian companies to hold talks as he confirmed the country’s interest in close and long-term cooperation with Iranian colleagues.

News.Az