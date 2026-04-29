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Dutch Embassy in Iran to continue to operate from Baku

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Dutch Embassy in Iran to continue to operate from Baku
Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch Embassy in Tehran continues its operations from Baku, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, said at a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"They (the diplomats from the embassy in Tehran – ed.) are still with us at the embassy in Baku, so we would also like to thank the Azerbaijani authorities for organizing their evacuation," the ambassador said.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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