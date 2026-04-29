McConnell blasts Pentagon over delayed Ukraine aid

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US Senator Mitch McConnell has criticized the Pentagon over delays in delivering congressionally approved military assistance to Ukraine, saying hundreds of millions of dollars in aid remain stalled despite strong bipartisan backing.

McConnell argued that claims of waning American support for Ukraine are inaccurate, stating that public opinion has consistently favored assistance to Kyiv in its ongoing war with Russia, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He pointed to congressional action last year, when Republican-led committees authorized $400 million annually for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative over the next two years, with full funding approved for fiscal year 2026.

However, McConnell said the aid has not been disbursed and is instead “collecting dust” at the Department of Defense. He also alleged that Senate appropriators have received little clarity from Pentagon officials regarding the delay.

The senator specifically criticized the Pentagon’s policy office, led by Undersecretary Elbridge Colby, accusing it of failing to respond adequately to lawmakers’ requests for explanations.

McConnell framed the issue as a matter of national security, arguing that support for Ukraine should be viewed as a strategic investment rather than foreign aid.

The broader defense budget for fiscal year 2026 includes approximately $400 million allocated for Ukraine, with an additional $400 million planned for 2027 under the same assistance program.

The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between Congress and the Pentagon over the pace and transparency of US military support for Ukraine amid its continued war with Russia.

News.Az