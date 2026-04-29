Jet2 vows no fuel surcharges despite Middle East oil shock

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British travel company Jet2 has reported stronger summer demand but warned that geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict are creating uncertainty for the peak travel season.

The airline and holiday package provider said summer bookings were up 7.7% compared with the same period last year, reflecting steady consumer demand for travel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the company cautioned that ongoing instability tied to the Iran conflict is affecting its outlook for seat occupancy during the busiest months of the year, when airlines typically generate a significant share of their annual revenue.

Jet2 also noted that it has hedged around 87% of its summer jet fuel requirements, a move designed to protect against volatility in fuel prices. The aviation sector has faced rising costs in recent months amid global energy market fluctuations.

While demand trends remain positive, the company signaled that external risks—particularly geopolitical tensions and fuel price uncertainty—could still impact performance in the coming months as the summer travel season approaches.

News.Az