Small plane crashes into hangar at Parafield Airport, Australia - VIDEO

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A small aircraft has crashed into a hangar, triggering a fire at Parafield Airport in the northern part of Adelaide, South Australia, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

At around 2:10pm, police and emergency services were dispatched to the Kings Road area after receiving reports that a small plane had struck a hangar while attempting to land, according to a statement from police.

Following the incident, the immediate surrounding area was evacuated as emergency crews responded to and managed the situation, including efforts to control the fire and secure the site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, nor how many individuals may have been inside the hangar when the impact occurred.

Police also noted that a large number of student pilots were among those evacuated from the airport area as a precaution while emergency operations continue.

News.Az