Tigres secure narrow win over Nashville in CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final

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Angel Correa’s goal in the 33rd minute gave Mexico’s Tigres UANL a 1-0 victory over MLS side Nashville SC in Tuesday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final first leg, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The two teams will meet again next Tuesday in Mexico for the second leg of the home-and-away series to decide which club advances to the final on May 30.

Los Angeles FC and Mexico’s Toluca are set to begin the other semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The match start was delayed by one hour due to a severe thunderstorm. When play eventually began, Argentine winger Correa scored the decisive goal just after the half-hour mark, striking a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area into the lower left corner.

Nashville, which currently leads the MLS Eastern Conference, reached the semi-finals after eliminating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the round of 16 and defeating Club América at Estadio Azteca in the quarter-finals.

The MLS side has started the season strongly with a 7-1-1 record and sits three points ahead of Messi’s team in the Eastern Conference standings.

News.Az