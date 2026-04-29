Kyiv hits Tuapse refinery for third time, deepening energy crisis - VIDEO

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A Ukrainian drone strike sparked a “massive” fire at a Russian oil refinery in Tuapse on Tuesday, as Kyiv stepped up its campaign to target a critical generator of funding for Vladimir Putin’s war chest.

It was the third attack on the Black Sea port facility in less than two weeks as the Ukrainian military sought to disrupt the Russian oil and gas industry, which accounts for a big slice of Moscow’s federal budget, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

After the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the latest strike, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said in remarks that were broadcast on Russian television that "drone attacks against civilian ⁠infrastructure are becoming more frequent”. “The latest example is the strike against ​energy ⁠facilities in Tuapse,” he added, “which could potentially cause serious environmental consequences.”

The president dispatched Aleksandr Kurenkov to Tuapse where the emergency situations minister said the situation was "complicated but controllable”.

Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said firefighting teams were working to bring the blaze under control and a 300-member emergency crew would arrive at the refinery on Wednesday.

News.Az