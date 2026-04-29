China scales carbon dioxide-to-jet fuel tech amid global energy crisis

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Chinese researchers are developing a technology that could turn carbon dioxide emissions into aviation fuel, a breakthrough that may reshape both the energy and airline industries as global fuel prices continue to rise.

Scientists at the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have reportedly moved their carbon dioxide conversion process beyond laboratory testing and are now targeting large-scale production, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The method focuses on converting carbon dioxide directly into long-chain hydrocarbons, key components of jet fuel. The process effectively reverses combustion by combining captured carbon dioxide with water to produce energy-dense liquid fuels.

The development comes at a time of rising global jet fuel prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and higher crude oil costs. Analysts say volatility in energy markets has intensified pressure on the aviation sector.

Researchers have long faced challenges in efficiently building longer carbon chains and selectively producing fuel-grade molecules at scale. The Chinese team says recent progress, published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, has helped overcome some of these technical barriers.

If commercialized successfully, the technology could reduce dependence on fossil fuels while recycling carbon emissions, potentially offering a dual benefit for climate goals and energy security.

However, experts note that moving from experimental success to industrial-scale production remains a significant hurdle, particularly in terms of cost, efficiency, and infrastructure requirements.

News.Az