Iran praises initiation of its strategic partnership agreement with Russia

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has praised the official implementation of a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia, calling it a significant step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

In a statement issued Thursday night, the ministry said the agreement reflects the commitment of both countries’ leadership to deepening ties based on “mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The treaty, signed on January 17, 2025, in Moscow by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, formally entered into force on Thursday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the move represents a “strategic choice” by both capitals to enhance collaboration on key areas of mutual concern.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the pact last month during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, agreeing to accelerate its implementation.

Tehran described the agreement as a turning point in Iran-Russia relations, noting that it establishes a framework for cooperation in sectors such as defense, energy, finance, agriculture, science, and technology. The ministry added that the treaty outlines clear priorities for joint work in diplomacy, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Iran also emphasized that the document provides a foundation for coordination on international matters, stating that both countries remain committed to multilateralism and adherence to international law.

Both Tehran and Moscow say the agreement will boost joint efforts to promote international peace and security while addressing emerging global challenges.

News.Az