Iran praises Spain for refusing to support US strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Spain for refusing to allow its military bases to be used in US strikes against Iran.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Spain’s decision showed that “ethics and awakened consciences still exist in the West,” News.Az reports.

He also commended Spanish officials for opposing what he described as military aggression against Iran.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the ongoing conflict could trigger a major global disaster.

“We’re not going to be complicit in something that’s bad for the world nor contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone,” Sanchez said in a televised address.

