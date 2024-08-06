Iran prepares to strike Israel 'in coming days' — newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is actively preparing to strike Israel in the coming days in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, News.az reports citing The Wall Street Journal .

According to the newspaper, Iran is moving its missile launchers and has been conducting military drills since last weekend, "which could indicate Tehran is preparing for an attack in the coming days."Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days following the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shokr. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the incidents and said they would not leave them unanswered.

News.Az