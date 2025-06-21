He said air defenses responded to the attack and most explosions were due to defensive fire.
Iran reports Israeli strike on Isfahan nuclear site
- 21 Jun 2025 09:02
- 21 Jun 2025 09:04
https://news.az/news/iran-reports-israeli-strike-on-isfahan-nuclear-site
Photo: Reuters
Israel launched a strike on Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility early Saturday, according to a statement from the province’s deputy governor reported by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.
The official confirmed that there were no casualties or dangerous leaks as a result of the attack, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.