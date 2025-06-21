Yandex metrika counter

Iran reports Israeli strike on Isfahan nuclear site

Iran reports Israeli strike on Isfahan nuclear site
Israel launched a strike on Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility early Saturday, according to a statement from the province’s deputy governor reported by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.

The official confirmed that there were no casualties or dangerous leaks as a result of the attack, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He said air defenses responded to the attack and most explosions were due to defensive fire.


