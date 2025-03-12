Iran, Russia, and China to hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran, China, and Russia are set to hold a trilateral meeting to discuss topics related to "nuclear energy and imposed sanctions."

The meeting is raising eyebrows because it comes as Iran says it is waiting on a letter from US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

It also comes as the third day of Iran-Russia-China naval drills are taking place.

“Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the upcoming meeting between Iran, China, and Russia will mainly address the issues related to nuclear energy and sanctions removal,” Iranian state media said.

“Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Baqaei said that the deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic, China, and Russia are to meet in Beijing on March 14. The meeting will focus on developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, he said.”

This is an important meeting that is coming as Iran increasingly seeks to ingratiate itself with China and Russia.

The reports of the meeting noted that it comes amid Iran's seeking closer ties with non-Western economic blocs called BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China and Russia are two of those countries.

News.Az