White House confirms commemorative US passports with Trump's face - VIDEO

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The United States plans to issue a limited edition of passports featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the country’s Declaration of Independence.

According to the White House, the commemorative passports will be available during a special rollout tied to the semiquincentennial events scheduled for July. The design includes Trump’s image alongside elements of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the American flag, and his signature, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the special passports will be available to U.S. citizens who apply during the rollout period, though distribution will be limited and handled through the Washington Passport Agency.

The initiative is part of a broader series of anniversary-related projects that aim to highlight national history and patriotism during the milestone year.

The design marks a departure from traditional U.S. passports, which typically feature historical imagery such as the Moon landing and national symbols like the Statue of Liberty.

The announcement adds to a growing list of commemorative and symbolic projects linked to the 250th anniversary celebrations, reflecting a broader emphasis on national branding and public events during the period.

News.Az