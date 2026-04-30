Dubai police arrest hundreds in transnational fraud network

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Dubai police have arrested hundreds of suspects involved in a vast transnational fraud network following a coordinated operation.

The crackdown targeted organized criminal groups specializing in electronic fraud and financial scams that operated across multiple borders, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

Authorities revealed that the network used sophisticated techniques to deceive victims and launder money globally. The operation resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of cash and high-tech equipment used in the commission of these crimes. This move highlights Dubai's ongoing efforts to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle global criminal syndicates and enhance financial security.

News.Az