Iran-Russia strong ties benefit the entire region, says Vice President

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in a meeting with the Russian deputy prime ministers said that fortunately, there is a serious determination by the senior officials of both countries to develop relations at the highest level, News.az reports citing IRNA .

"It is important to use the existing capacities in the relations between Iran and Russia as much as possible, and we are sure that the expansion of relations is in the interest of the region in addition to the interests of the two countries," Aref said during the meeting on Monday.He pointed out that in addition to bilateral relations, Iran and Russia cooperate in organizations such as the Eurasian Union, BRICS and Shanghai, and there is a possibility of expanding these cooperations.Aref also emphasized the importance of implementing agreements between the two countries.Referring to Iran's privileged geographical location and capabilities, the Russian side emphasized Moscow's determination to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

