Iran's ambassador summoned by Tajani over torn Mattarella photo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador to Italy on Tuesday after Iranian MP Mojtaba Zarei tore up a photo of President Sergio Mattarella and other European officials.

This came after right-wing League MEP Isabella Tovaglieri had torn up a photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in protest against the recent violent crackdown on anti-regime protesters in Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"A regrettable event has occurred: an Iranian parliamentarian tore up a picture of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to whom we extend our solidarity, and that is why I have decided to summon the Iranian ambassador," said Tajani, who is also deputy premier.

During the inaugural session of the Iranian Parliament, Member of Parliament Zarei tore up photos of several Western leaders, including Mattarella, Iran International reported, publishing a video of the incident yesterday.

Zarei showed, then tore up, and threw in a trash can a sheet of paper bearing photos of Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Spanish King Felipe VI, and League MEP Tovaglieri, who days earlier had torn up a photo of Khamenei at the European Parliament.

News.Az