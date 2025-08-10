Italy issues warning to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has called on Israel to refrain from launching a large-scale military operation to establish full control over the Gaza Strip.

This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani in an interview with the daily newspaper Il Messaggero, News.Az reports.

"Military intervention in Gaza could turn into a Vietnam experience for Israeli soldiers," the minister warned.

He reiterated calls by the Arab-led UN mission to recognise a Palestinian state, noting that Italy is ready to participate in this process.

