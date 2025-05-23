Iran's foreign minister heads to Rome for US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has left for Rome, Italy to attend the fifth round of Oman-mediated indirect talks with the United States.

Araqchi, leading a high-ranking delegation consisting of legal, political, and banking and financial experts to Rome, will take part in the fifth round of talks with the U.S. President's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, and a number of other diplomats and experts are among the members of the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister.

Before departing for Italy, Araqchi wrote on his X account that he was set to travel to Rome for 5th round of indirect talks with the United States.

He said that figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: "Zero nuclear weapons = we do have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do not have a deal. Time to decide."

News.Az