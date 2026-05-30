Georgia detains journalist and NGO head on espionage charges

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Georgia's State Security Service (SSG) has announced the detention of two citizens on espionage charges, accusing them of collecting and transmitting information to foreign intelligence services.

One of the detainees was identified by local media as Irakli Chikhladze, editor-in-chief of the Newcaucasus analytical portal. According to the SSG, he allegedly used contacts in journalistic, expert and professional circles to gather information on political, economic and security-related developments in Georgia and the wider region and pass it to a foreign intelligence service through covert meetings and encrypted communications, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Investigators also claim Chikhladze used an online platform as cover to coordinate a network of informants and distribute funds received from a foreign source. The SSG has not disclosed which country was allegedly involved. If convicted under Article 314 of Georgia's Criminal Code, he faces between eight and 12 years in prison.

Earlier the same day, authorities detained Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, head of the Eurasia Institute NGO and a prominent advocate of closer ties between Georgia and Russia. The SSG alleges that he cooperated with the intelligence services of two foreign states in exchange for financial compensation and helped organise information platforms and events funded by structures linked to foreign intelligence agencies.

Rtskhiladze has previously appeared in journalistic investigations into the activities of Pravfond, a Russian organisation linked to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Investigators alleged that the fund financed pro-Russian projects in Georgia, while Rtskhiladze denied working for any foreign intelligence service and said the funding was used only for specific projects.

The SSG said the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are continuing to identify other possible members of the alleged espionage network.

News.Az