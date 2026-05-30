Russia’s Zakharova hails Georgia for resisting EU anti-Moscow pressure

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Russia's Foreign Ministry has praised Georgia for pursuing what it described as a multi-vector foreign policy despite pressure from the European Union to take a more confrontational approach towards Moscow.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia remained committed to developing relations with Georgia on the basis of "pragmatism and equality" despite ongoing differences between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

"Contrary to the EU's tactless attempts to impose a confrontational course towards Moscow on Tbilisi, introduce anti-Russian sanctions and, essentially, sacrifice its own interests for the sake of the West's political madness, Georgia chose a multi-vector policy," Zakharova said.

She noted that economic ties between the two countries continue to grow, adding that bilateral trade reached a record $2.7 billion last year. According to Zakharova, around 1.4 million Russian tourists visited Georgia during the same period.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat reiterated Moscow's support for Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the two Georgian breakaway regions whose independence Russia recognised after the 2008 war.

Zakharova described the territories as Russia's "closest allies" in the South Caucasus and said Moscow intended to further deepen cooperation with them in the fields of security and economic development.

More broadly, she stressed that Russia had no intention of reducing its role in the South Caucasus.

"Russia does not intend to leave the South Caucasus," Zakharova said, arguing that the country's presence in the region is determined by historical and geographical factors.

News.Az