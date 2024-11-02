Iran's leader warns US and Israel will face decisive response

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that the U.S. and Israeli regime will face a strong response for escalating tensions in the region, News.Az reports citing Iran Front Page.

In a meeting with students on Saturday marking the Students Day Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The enemies, both the US and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front.”The meeting took place on the eve of the takeover anniversary of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979.The Leader also highlighted Iran’s comprehensive readiness to confront global arrogance, assuring that all necessary measures, whether military, armament, or political, are being taken to prepare the Iranian nation.“We are certainly doing everything required to ensure the readiness of the Iranian nation, and thankfully, our officials are actively engaged in this effort,” he stated.The Leader emphasized that the collective movement of the Iranian people and officials towards confronting global arrogance and the criminal apparatus governing the current world order will not falter, stressing, “Rest assured, there will be no negligence in this regard.”Ayatollah Khamenei clarified that the issue is not merely about revenge but about a logical movement aligned with religion, ethics, and international laws.Touching on the issue of the U.S. embassy takeover, the Leader asserted it “was not merely a place for diplomatic and intelligence activities; it was a headquarters for planning internal provocations against the Revolution, destroying the Revolution, and even threatening the life of the revered Imam (Khomeini).”He further stressed that the struggle is about confronting international oppression.“Confronting arrogance is a duty. Arrogance means comprehensive economic, military, and cultural domination and the humiliation of nations. The Iranian nation had been humiliated for years. Therefore, the struggle of the Iranian nation has been and will continue to be against arrogance,” he concluded.

