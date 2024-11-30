Iran's special envoy holds talks with the Speaker of Lebanon's Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mohammad Reza Sheibani, Iran's Special Representative for West Asia, met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, News.az reports citing IrNA .

The talks were held on Saturday at the end of Sheibani’s mission in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.During the meeting, Sheibani appreciated the Lebanese resistance, government, and people for gaining a great victory over the Israeli regime.The Iranian envoy praised Berri’s "leading" role in the victory.In turn, the Lebanese speaker thanked Sheibani for his constructive role in Beirut throughout his mission.

