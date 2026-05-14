Samsung urges union talks as strike threat grows

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Samsung Electronics has urged its labour union to resume pay negotiations after earlier government-mediated talks collapsed, as the risk of a strike continues to build.

According to a union leader, the company sent a letter proposing renewed discussions following the breakdown of negotiations, though tensions remain high over disputes related to bonus structures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The union, which has raised concerns over what it describes as a significant gap in bonus pay compared with rival chipmaker SK Hynix, has warned it may begin an 18-day strike starting May 21 if its demands are not met.

South Korea’s Labour Commission has also called on both sides to return to the negotiating table in an effort to prevent industrial action that could disrupt the country’s crucial semiconductor sector.

The dispute comes at a sensitive time for South Korea’s economy, which is increasingly dependent on semiconductor exports. Government data shows chips accounted for 37% of national exports in April, up sharply from 20% a year earlier.

Finance officials have warned that a prolonged strike could pose a serious risk to economic growth, exports and financial markets, underscoring the sector’s importance to the country’s overall stability.

News.Az