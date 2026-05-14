Araghchi urges Kuwait to immediately free detained Iranians

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Kuwait’s detention of four Iranian nationals who were sailing in a boat in the Persian Gulf, saying the country must release them immediately.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi said Kuwait’s interception of the small Iranian vessel and the arrest of those on board were illegal, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the move was also intended to sow discord in a region already on edge due to what he described as US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US military assets in regional countries, including Kuwait.

The Iranian minister claimed that the incident took place near an island in the Persian Gulf where the United States has stationed military personnel and equipment allegedly used in operations against Iran.

“In a clear attempt to sow discord, Kuwait has unlawfully intercepted an Iranian boat and detained four of our citizens in the Persian Gulf. This illegal act took place near an island used by the US to attack Iran,” he wrote in the post.

Araghchi added that Iran reserves the right to respond to Kuwait’s actions, while reiterating his demand for the immediate release of the four Iranian nationals detained during the incident.

News.Az