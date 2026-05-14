Starmer faces political turmoil amid leadership speculation

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Keir Starmer was facing his most serious political challenge yet as reports emerged that his health secretary Wes Streeting was preparing a potential resignation that could trigger a leadership contest within the Labour Party. The developments came as the prime minister sought to present his government’s agenda during the King’s Speech, but the event was overshadowed by growing internal instability.

According to reports, Streeting could resign as early as Thursday in an attempt to launch a formal bid for party leadership. The news contributed to heightened political uncertainty, with lawmakers already questioning Starmer’s authority following poor results in recent local and regional elections, News.Az reports, citing The Asahi Shimbun.

The King’s Speech, delivered by King Charles in the House of Lords, outlined government plans focused on economic growth, energy security and defence. However, the political backdrop dominated attention, with speculation about a possible leadership challenge continuing to grow.

British government borrowing costs rose following the reports, reflecting investor concern over political instability, although yields later eased after earlier spikes. Markets had already been under pressure amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the government’s direction.

Streeting’s office did not comment on the resignation reports, while Starmer’s spokesperson said the prime minister retained full confidence in his health secretary. The health secretary himself did not directly address the speculation, instead highlighting his work on reducing waiting times in the National Health Service.

Any leadership bid by Streeting would require the support of 81 Labour MPs, potentially opening the door to a broader leadership contest. Other figures, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, were mentioned as possible contenders, although both face political obstacles that could limit their eligibility.

Investor concerns have also been linked to the possibility of a shift toward a more left-wing Labour leadership, with some market participants wary of increased spending and taxation policies.

Despite the political tension, Starmer used parliamentary remarks to emphasise global instability and the need for an “urgent, activist Labour government,” while critics from opposition parties accused him of lacking effective control over his administration.

The King’s Speech itself largely formalised previously announced policies, including closer economic cooperation with the European Union, but the political ceremony was ultimately overshadowed by speculation about Starmer’s future and potential leadership rivalry within the Labour Party.

News.Az