Iran's UN Mission: Europe on wrong and dangerous path toward Tehran

Iran's diplomatic mission in the United Nations announced that Europe has now taken a wrong and dangerous path towards Iran.

"Europe has now taken a wrong and dangerous path towards Iran. During the week, heads of the states in New York and 7 European leaders in separate meetings with the president of Iran and in a forward approach stated that the concerns of the parties can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, but in Brussels they recklessly ignore the international laws and charter of the United Nations and make themselves the playground of false claims against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iran's diplomatic mission to the UN in New York wrote on its X account.Meantime, Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani had emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Mousa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral parts of great Iran.In reaction to the unfounded claims regarding the three Iranian islands in the final statement of the joint meeting between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Brussels on Wednesday, Mohajerani emphasized in a Farsi post on her X account on Thursday, “Iran's territorial integrity is not an issue that foreigners dare to talk about.”She stated that Abu Mousa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral parts of Iran.Mohajerani emphasized, "The European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council are not in a position to comment on the great land of Iran."The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

News.Az