Tropical storm develops over Indian Ocean near Madagascar

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A tropical storm identified as Cyclone 12-20252026-26 has formed in the southwestern Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar, according to international disaster monitoring data, News.Az reports.

The system was detected on March 14 by the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS). Current assessments indicate that the storm remains over open waters and far from populated areas, which significantly reduces the risk of humanitarian impact.

Meteorological data show that the storm’s maximum sustained wind speed has reached 74 km/h, placing it within the tropical storm category. GDACS also reported that no population is currently exposed to Category 1 hurricane-level winds or stronger, and no significant storm surge has been recorded.

At present, the weather system is located in the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean, to the east of Madagascar, moving across open waters. Authorities note that the cyclone does not pose an immediate threat to land or coastal communities.

However, meteorologists continue to monitor the storm closely, as tropical systems over warm ocean waters can sometimes intensify or change direction unexpectedly.

Even when located far from land, tropical storms may still pose risks to maritime routes, fishing vessels, and offshore operations, prompting ongoing monitoring by global weather and disaster-response agencies.

News.Az