Violence erupts in Kolkata as buses carrying Modi rally supporters attacked - VIDEO

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Buses carrying BJP supporters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade Parade Rally were allegedly attacked on Saturday near Girish Park Crossing in central Kolkata, according to local reports.

The rally marked the culmination of the party’s Poriborton Yatra, but the violence on the way to the event sparked fresh political tensions in West Bengal, News.Az reports.

Several BJP supporters were reportedly injured in the incident.

Details about the number of people hurt and the exact circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear.

The alleged assault in the heart of Kolkata is likely to fuel further accusations and a sharp political backlash as tensions rise ahead of the high-profile rally.

News.Az